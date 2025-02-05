Sponsor

Karen Anntoinette Richard,59 of Texarkana, TX passed away February 4, 2025.

She was born on October 22, 1965, in San Bernardino, CA to Eddie and Mary Ann Holliness.

Preceded in death by her father, Eddie Holliness; and her daughter, Yvette Danielle Richard.

Karen is survived by her husband of 30 years, Carl Richard of Texarkana; daughter, Delaney Richard of Denton, TX; two sons, Garrett Richard and Donovan Richard of Texarkana; mother, Mary Ann Holliness of Lafayette, CO; sister, Shari (Darryl) Searuggs of Parker, CO; brother, Randall (Tammy) Holliness of Longmont, CO; one granddaughter, Evelyn Rose Richard of Yorktown, TX; daughter-in-law, Ashley Richard of Yorktown, TX; mother-in-law, Ozie Carson of Texarkana, TX; sisters-in-law, Edith Richard of Texarkana, TX; Gertrude (Joe) Raibon of Houston, TX and Melba (Dean) Ervin of Manvel, TX; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Trudy) Richard of San Antonio, TX, John (Debbie) Richard and Nathan (Rosie) Richard of Texarkana, TX and Michael Gooden of Dallas, TX; nieces, Jasmine Searuggs of Houston, TX, Kayla Holliness of Longmont, CO, Holly Richard of Memphis, TN and Kerensa Hardy of Memphis, TN; nephews, Dominique Searuggs of Denver, CO, Jackson Holliness of Longmont, CO and Chase Richard of Texarkana, TX; a special friend, Jewell Scott of Washington, and host of other relatives; along with her “Good Children”, (dogs) Echo and Sandy.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday February 11, 2025. A visitation will be held Monday, February 10, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.