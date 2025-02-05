Sponsor

Deborah Ruth Bailey, age 74, left her earthly body to join her Heavenly Father on February 1, 2025, at her home at Bailey Creek.

Deborah was born on October 2, 1950, to her parents, Melton and Ocie Brown.

Deborah enjoyed listening to music, which she did every night before bed. She was a very meek, quiet, and sweet woman. She was a proud member of House of Prayer Holiness Church, where she loved to worship God and spend time with her church family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby Bailey; her brother, Charles Brown; and her sister, Mary Semore.

She is survived by her loving siblings, Betty Semore, Johnny Brown, and wife, Dorothy, Linda Bailey, and husband, James, Laneda Brown, Melton Brown, and wife, Tina, James Brown, and wife JK, along with numerous other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on February 5, 2025 in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, AR with Pastor Dennis Heath officiating.

A time of visitation will be held the hour before the service.

Burial will be in Rocky Mound Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to House of Prayer Holiness Church which is located at 519 Grim St Texarkana, AR 71854.