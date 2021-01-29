Advertisement

Daniel Weldon Owens, age 51, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital.

Daniel was born November 24, 1969 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He was a nurse practitioner with Wadley Senior Clinic and a faithful member of Northern Hills Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a very devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, always putting the needs of others before his own. Daniel can best be described as having a servant’s heart. He showed and exemplified the kindness and love of Christ with his family, friends, and patients.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-three years, Lori Sedgass Owens of Texarkana, Texas, two sons, Grant Robert Owens and Bradley Weldon Owens of Texarkana, Texas, his father and mother Olin and Anita Owens of Texarkana, Texas; two sisters and one brother in-law, Elizabeth Campbell of Little Rock, Arkansas; Rebecca and Chris Hill of Beaumont, Texas, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Linda Sedgass of Tyler, Texas, one sister-in-law, Kim Sedgass of Tyler, Texas, his nieces and nephews, Erin Campbell-James, Leah Campbell, Abby Hill, Anna Hill and Christopher Hill and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.

A celebration of Daniel’s life will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Northern Hills Baptist Church with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. A private family burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Those wishing to view Mr. Owens may visit the funeral home between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church, 6000 Sammy Ln. Texarkana, Arkansas or to Watersprings Ranch, 7707 Sanderson Ln., Texarkana, Arkansas.

