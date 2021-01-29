Advertisement

Kathlene McRae, age 80 of Texarkana, Texas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Kathlene was born April 15, 1940 in New Boston, Texas.

After graduating from New Boston High School, she worked at Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant then later retired as Office Manager of Dickey Clay. Kathlene was a Christian and currently a member of Ogden Baptist Church. She used her musical talent the Lord gave her to spread the gospel through music around the four states area Including countless concerts and revivals over the years.

She enjoyed crafts, loved sewing and was an excellent seamstress. Cooking came natural for her and she was one of the best! Her genealogy research led her to discover new family to connect with which was one of her greatest joys. Kathlene was an important part of keeping the Higgs family reunions going for many years which were enjoyed by many. She will be missed on this earth but we look forward to seeing her again in our eternal home.

Kathlene was preceded in death by her parents Josh and Minnie Higgs; a daughter Terrye Woods; a son David McRae; three brothers JV Higgs, Ralph Higgs and Dewie Higgs; two sisters Evelene Gilbert and Rayce Hokes.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Orvis W. McRae; two daughters Crystal McRae Williams and Pamela McRae Earls; one son-in-law Jordan Williams; 7 grandchildren, Shannon McRae, Kathy Carder, Gabe McRae, Michael Carder, Lacy Davis, Colton Davis and Jennifer Woods; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters Faye Landgraf, Moja Raffaelli; one brother JH Higgs; and many family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Roy Ford officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

