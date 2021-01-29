Ricky Wayne Champion

March 18, 1964 - January 27, 2021

Ricky Wayne Champion, age 56, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on January 27, 2021 in a local hospital.

He was born March 18, 1964 to James L. and Faye Black Champion in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a Christian and a member of the former Nash Church of Christ. Ricky was one of the finest paint and body men in Texarkana. He was a lifetime dirt track racer and would race anything with wheels.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Ricky leaves behind his wife, Sonya “Maeva” Harris Champion of Texarkana; daughter and son in law, Harley and Colton Alexander of Doddridge, Arkansas; two bonus daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Jeremy Burris of Hallsville, Texas, Jordan and Chuck Williams of Garland, Texas; four grandchildren, Maebry Nickolson, Tucker Champion Alexander, Jet Burris, and Charlie Williams; one brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Bonnie Champion of Wake Village, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law Teresa and Tommy McGee of New Boston, Texas; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Kings Hwy.

Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 29, 2021 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the JDRF Foundation at www.jdrf.org or the Children’s Diabetes Foundation at www.childrensdiabetesfoundation.org.

