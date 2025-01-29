Sponsor

Danny Lee Baird, 79, of Maud, Texas passed away on January 27, 2025. He was born to Roy Lee and Jewel Flora Jones Baird in Maud, Texas on July 28, 1945.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Phylis Baird, two brothers Roy J. and Billy M. Baird, and a sister Betty Jean Johnson.

He was a member of Maud Church of Christ, and he retired from Red River Army Depot.

Survivors include his sister Judy Snyder of Forney, Texas and a host of nieces and nephews.

Online registration www.texarkanafuneralhome.com