Mary Elizabeth High, age 96, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2025, in her home at Windsor Cottage Assisted Living.

Mary was born on May 10, 1928, in Lott, TX, to her parents, Daniel T. Williamson Sr. and Mary Lou Chapman Williamson.

She enjoyed crafting, playing bingo and Scrabble, singing gospel music, and making sure everyone around her knew the goodness of Jesus. She taught Sunday school at Bethel Baptist Church, where she was a proud member for over fifty years. She was a salesclerk at multiple retail stores such as Kress, West’s Department Store, and TGEY. She was a very sweet, loving, and grateful woman. The smallest gifts and gestures would bring a huge smile to her face. Mary also enjoyed looking out the window her favorite bird the cardinals, and collecting them.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Eugene High; her parents, Daniel and Mary Lou Williamson; her brother, Daniel T. Williamson Jr; her niece, Tamala Stinson; and her nephew, Floyd Williamson.

She is survived by her nephews, Daniel T. Williamson III, and wife, Lucinda, of Mabank, TX, Thomas Williamson, and wife, Kathy, of Texarkana, TX, Chase Williamson of Dierks, AR; nieces, Kaye Wade and husband, JC, Mary Jones, and husband, Louis; a special friend; Amy Ward. And husband, Joe, of Texarkana, AR; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on January 31, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Rev. Jim Harris officiating.

A time of visitation will be held the hour before the service.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church at 6324 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503.