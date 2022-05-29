Danny Roldan

Advertisement

Danny “Pops” Roldan, age 73, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022.

He was born on September 2, 1948 to Felix and Tillie Roldan in Pueblo, Colorado. Danny was a Purple Heart Vietnam Veteran and a retired US Postal worker. In his past time, he enjoyed watching the Razorbacks and playing basketball. He especially loved keeping his little red car clean and shiny so he could show it off while driving around town.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Frank and Dave Roldan; and sister, Linda De La Rosa.

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Roldan of Texarkana, Arkansas; son, Chad Roldan and wife, Jessica of Texarkana, Arkansas; daughter, Lisa Roldan Torres of Texarkana, Arkansas; son, Brandon Roldan of Texarkana, Arkansas; 4 grandchildren, Olivia Torres, Christian Torres, Micah Holmes, and Harli Roldan; and one great-grandchild, Isabella “Bella” Marie Jones; brothers, Tim Roldan, Richard “Dickie” Roldan, and Terry Bobian; two sisters, Yvette Najarro, and Sylvia Guzman.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas in the chapel. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, between 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home

