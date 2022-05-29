Advertisement

Regina Lynn O’Brian, age 71, of Texarkana, Tx passed away on May 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Mrs. O’Brian was born on March 15, 1951, in Texarkana, Texas to her parents Reggie and Frances Harrell. She loved camping, but most of all she loved her family. She was also member of Highland Park Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis O’Brian; and her parents.

Regina leaves to cherish her memory two children, Alan Jordan and wife Bridget, Marla Green and husband Chris; stepson, Chris O’Brian; five grandchildren, Kelsi Saulsbury and husband Chad, Cody Jordan and wife Tiffani, Mackenzie O’Brian, Kindall O’Brian, Cameron Green, Kris O’Brian and Gene’ O’Brian; two great-grandchildren, Kayson and Chance ; sister, Brenda Williams and husband Tony; brother, Buddy Harrell and wife Brenda. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held 6:00pm – 8:00pm, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

