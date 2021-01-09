Advertisement

Annette Darlene Byers, age 60, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Darlene was born on April 24, 1960 in Dequeen, Arkansas. She was a welder and pipe fitter most all her life. She loved old country music and loved playing her vinyl records and dancing. She was never one to ask anyone for anything but always asked if she could do something for you and never complained. She wanted to hear people laugh so her sense of humor always took center stage. She loved her family with all her heart and she loved all the “bebbies” that were her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. We will miss you greatly, Sister.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Ann Byers; and her sister, Kelly Goodrick.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Kenny Byers of Texarkana, Texas, Terry Byers of Texarkana, Texas, Kevin Byers of Texarkana, Arkansas, Laquita Osburn and husband Phillip of Texarkana, Arkansas, & Marqueta Lacy and husband Steve of Covington, Louisiana; 3 nephews, Cody Byers, Eric Osburn, & Travis Goodrick; 1 niece, Korenna Goodrick; her great nieces and nephews; her very special cousins; and many other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. Burial will be at Valley Cemetery in Gillham, Arkansas.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

