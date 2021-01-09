Orville Eldridge Olson

Advertisement

Orville Elridge Olson, age 99 of New Boston, Texas passed away at his home, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Mr. Olson was born on May 12, 1921 in Streeter, North Dakota.

He was a Word War II Navy Veteran and retired from Red River Army Depot and is preceded in death by his wife Ianne Olson and one daughter in law, Hazel Olson.

He is survived by one daughter, Beth Hawkins of DeKalb, Texas, Five sons, Terry and wife Josie Olson of Forney, Texas, Dean Olson of Maud, Texas, Jay and wife Kelly Olson of New Boston, Texas, Curtis and Sandy Olson of Maud, Texas, Zane and wife Terri Olson of DeKalb, Texas, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston, Texas with Rev. Steve Minter officiating and under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

There is no set visitation.

Covid-19 guidelines will be enforced.

In lieu of flowers, the Olson family requests that memorials be made to the Disabled Veterans/ Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. ox 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.

