Darlene Cross

Rachel “Darlene” Witterstaetter Cross, 87, of Texarkana, Texas went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2022.

She was born September 29, 1934 in Bowie County to Ben and Opal Hickerson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Doyle Hickerson, sister Dorothy Hickerson, her devoted husband of 44 years and father of her children Gene R. Witterstaetter, her sweet husband of her senior years, JB Cross, and her son Gary L. Witterstaetter.

Darlene was a prayer warrior for the safety, success, and healing of her family and friends.

She was an active member of Eylau United Methodist Church for her entire life, the United Methodist Womens’ Association, and an active member of the Over 30s’ Dance Club. She is dancing away in heaven now.

She is survived by her two daughters Brenda Otwell and husband Charles of Texarkana, Cindy Harkins and husband Mike of New Boston, Texas; two sisters Delma Kidd of Texarkana, Donna Leavelle and husband Dr. Lurry of Temple, Texas; 7 grandchildren; 13 Great Grandchildren; 2 Great Great Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives that she loved dearly.

The family very much appreciates the kindness, love, and service from the Oaks Assisted Living facility, and a very special thank you to the Dierksen Memorial Hospice.

You are invited to visit with family and friends to celebrate her life at the visitation from 5-7 PM, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Eylau Cemetery with Keith Ducroz officiating.

