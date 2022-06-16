Advertisement

Devin Michael Sewell born on July 3, 1990, went to be with the Lord at the age of 31, Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was a loving son, brother, and father. Devin was the most humorous soul and was friend to so many. Left to cherish Devin’s memory is son Noah Michael Sewell, Father, Herman Sewell, his parents Kevin and Candace Drewery, along with sister Hannah Sewell, & brother Josh McLean. Grandmothers left behind are Mary Sullivan and Deanna Sewell. Devin has numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and too many friends to count.

When Devin wasn’t selling cars, you could find him telling the best jokes with family and friends. Devin was so genuine and kind. He loved fishing and hunting with his son, Noah and loved to make everyone laugh, and he loved to give. He would’ve given you his last dime if you asked, but not his last scoop of ice cream, it was his absolute favorite. Devin was reliable and was always willing to help. If you didn’t know how to fix it, he’d help you figure it out. As a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Devin was strong in his faith. He loved his family, he loved being outdoors, and he absolutely loved being a father.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, June 17, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery.

