Darrell Hall

Darrell Edwin Allen Hall, 59, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away January 11, 2021.

He was born August 10, 1961 to Bill and Pennie Hall in Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada. Darrell leaves behind his wife Tina Hall of Texarkana, Arkansas; parents, Bill and Pennie Hall of Gloster Point, Virginia; children Elizabeth Coe and husband Ray of Chesterton, Indiana, William Hall of Canton, Texas, Hannah Shaw of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Ray and Sara Beth Coe and Brennan and Harleigh Walker; brother Jordan Hall and wife Janet of Gloster, Virginia and sister Kim Hall of Gloster Point, Virginia.

Memorial graveside will be 11:00 a.m., January 15, 2021 at Old Rondo Cemetery with Greg Burks officiating.

Online registration www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

