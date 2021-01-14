Advertisement

Bettie Ann Cline, age 69, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, January 11, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Cline was born November 13, 1951 in Texarkana, Texas. She was a retired food service director and was a devout Christian.

She was preceded in death by one son, Brian Coston.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and James Henderson of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Murile Rayburn of Genoa, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Autumn Coston and Richard Henderson; two great grandchildren, Wyatt Henderson and Laura Henderson.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Rondo Cemetery with the Rev. Kenneth Easley officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

