Dewey Wayne Stewart, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 11, 2021 at a local nursing home.

Mr. Stewart was born August 18, 1941 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a retired Master Carpenter, a member of First Baptist Church, Texarkana and a member of the American Legion Post 58. He was a veteran of the United Sates Air Force. Dewey was a loyal and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. He was always willing to lend a hand to a neighbor or friend who was needing help with a special project or just a word of encouragement. He was full of love and compassion, ready to tell a funny joke to place a smile on someone’s face. Dewey Stewart was a friend you would want by your side in good times or in bad.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Frances Stewart of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Elton Whitfield of Redwater, Texas; one son, Bradley Scott Stewart of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren; Jesse Sutton, Hannah Knight, Jordan Johnson and Emily Stewart, four great grandchildren, Sophie Knight, Jonathan Knight, Charlie Knight and Hope Knight, one godson, Donny Thomas, special friend, Sarah Hawkins and many-many other special friends.

A memorial service will be held a later time.

