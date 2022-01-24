Advertisement

David Dee Bloyd, age 52 of Hooks, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 20, 2022. David was born on November 9, 1969 in Madison, Wisconsin. He was self-employed. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paula Bloyd of New Boston, Texas, and Donald Bloyd SR. of Mandeville, Arkansas, along with his brothers, Donald Bloyd JR. and Dennis Bloyd of Mandeville, Arkansas.

He is survived by his children – one son, Matthew Bloyd of Hooks, Texas, one daughter, Lindsey Bloyd of Texarkana, Arkansas, and three grandchildren, Ella Maugham, Hayden Maugham, and Jackson Goodwin of Texarkana, Arkansas.

David was an avid lover of old vintage cars, great jokes, and good music. He was so very proud of his children and grandchildren, and counted them as his greatest blessings in life. He loved nothing more than being a doting Dad and Papaw.

Visitation will be at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, Texas on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with cremation following. Flowers, condolences, etc. may be received at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home at 502 S McCoy Blvd. New Boston, Texas 75570.

