Kit Piercy

Kit Christian Piercy, age 70, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 21, 2022, and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Mr. Piercy was born June 16, 1951, in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Gordon and Mary Piercy, who preceded him in death. Kit often worked alongside his father as an assistant for his construction company. He loved to fix things even if he had to break them first to fix them. Kit loved nature and animals especially birds. He had a quiet, sweet spirit, was very humble and would do anything you asked him to. His family and friends rest in the fact that Kit has been made whole again, in both body and mind.

Survivors include one sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Alton Treadway of Texarkana and their children, Scott Treadway, Cyndi Treadway and Tim Treadway; two half-brothers, Bob Piercy and wife Joyce of Knoxville, Tennessee and Bill Carter and wife, Ethel of Cincinnati, Ohio; two cousins, Sandra Lovett of Dayton, Tennessee and Barbara Goldstein of Dayton, Tennessee; along with extended family, Gary and Jill Treadway of Texarkana.

Private interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

