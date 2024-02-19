Sponsor

David Ellis Pruitt, age 86, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 16, 2024, at his home in Texarkana, Arkansas, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Pruitt was a lifetime resident of Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a devout Christian and a lifetime member of Arabella Heights Baptist Church. He retired from GE Railcar, where he worked as a painter, welder, carpenter, and jack of all trades. He loved to hunt and fish and hang out on the patio with the grandkids, eating popsicles. He enjoyed walking down to the pond with them and watching them fish. His family will greatly miss him.

He is survived by one daughter – Lisa and Clint Roberts of Texarkana AR; One son, Phillip and Lisa Pruitt of Texarkana AR; Grandchildren David and Summer Roberts; Allison Shown; Ashley and Trey Williams; Steven Pruitt; Kristen Pruitt; and Luke Voss of Texarkana AR; And Grandchildren Carson; Preston; Ruston; Zoie; Axel; Brantley; Stetson; Wyatt; Emma; Zachary; Khloe; Cooper; and Cash. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Pruitt; his mother and father, Butler and Margret Pruitt; and three brothers and six sisters.

Cremation services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Homes and the family will arrange a memorial service at a later time.