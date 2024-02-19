Sponsor

William Scott Brower Jr. age 70, of Nash, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024, at his residence in Nash, Texas. He was born on December 26, 1953, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Scott and Benne Brower.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Star Brower and brother Keith Brower.

Left to cherish his memory is two sons Aaron Brower and wife Mandy of Maud, Texas and Micah Brower and wife Brittany of Maud, Texas; brother Kevin Brower of Nash, Texas; four grandson Seth Brower and wife Sarah, Nathan Brower, Caleb Brower and Eli Brower all of Maud, Texas; and a number of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.