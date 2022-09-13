Marselene Allen

Marselene Soderling Allen, age 88, of Wake Village, Texas, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Allen was born December 20, 1933 in Pine Valley, Oklahoma. She was a homemaker and member of the Westside Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Donald K. Allen of Wake Village, Texas; three sons and spouses; Kenneth Dale Allen of Wake Village, Texas, John Douglas Allen of Wake Village, Texas and Donald Christopher Allen of Wake Village, Texas; two brothers, Glen Soderling of Waldron, Arkansas and Dan Soderling of Doddridge, Arkansas; two sisters, Sande Carr of South Carolina and Shirley Van DeWile of Waldron, Arkansas; five grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one special friend, Lavell Williamson of Texarkana, Texas and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5-7 PM.