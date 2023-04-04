Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

David Lee Dickens, age 83 of Maud, Texas passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023 at his home in Maud, Texas. Mr. Dickens was born May 11, 1939 in Maud, Texas to Jesse John and Bertie (Mathis) Dickens. He was a member of the Maud Methodist Church and retired from the United States Army after 22 years. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Heidi Dickens, 3 brothers, Charles Dickens, Jack Dickens and Ray Dickens, 2 sisters, Mary Lou Dickens and Goldie Basurto, and one son in law, Jerry Jones.

Mr. Dickens is survived by his children, 2 daughters, Julie Dickens of Texarkana, Texas, Mary Jones of Maud, Texas, one son, John Dickens of Hooks, Texas, one brother, Jesse Dickens of Texarkana, Texas, 15 grandchildren, Brittney, Jacob, Samuel, Josh, Brandon, Kristen, Christopher, Joseph, Tiffany, Katelyn, Jordan, Eric, Bradley, Ashley, Kylie, 15 great grandchildren, 2 special card playing nieces, Tricia and Edie, a special card playing friend, Ashley and a number of other relatives and friends.

Thank you to his friends and the workers at the Pitt Grill in New Boston, Texas ( his second home.) and a big thank you to all the Workers of the Retreat Hospice for the wonderful care you gave our Dad.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be held at a later date. Local arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas

