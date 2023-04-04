Advertisement

Doris Jean Thompson, age 88, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Mrs. Thompson was born on August 19, 1934 in Texarkana, Texas, and lived in Fouke most of her life. Doris was a homemaker and a faithful and loyal member of Highland Church of Christ. She never met a stranger and had a kind and gentle spirit. Doris was a woman of Godly intention and always shared her love of Jesus with everyone. She is preceded in death by her husband, Foster Thompson.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Joel and Claudine Jones of Texarkana, Texas; her sister, Joan Williams of Carthage, Texas; nieces, Margo Williams of Texarkana, Texas, Sara and Jeff Kernodle of Nashville, Tennessee; three nephews, David Williams of Carthage, Texas, Daniel Williams of Denton, Texas, Clifton Jones and his wife, Tara of Metairie, Louisiana and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Highland Church of Christ, with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial will be at Ben Lomond Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the church Wednesday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.

