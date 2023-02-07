Fairview and Kilpatrick Elementary Schools Receive Highly Effective Schools Accreditation

Advertisement

Fairview and Kilpatrick Elementary Schools recently earned Highly Effective Schools Accreditation from Solution Tree. This accreditation is a significant achievement that reflects Fairview and Kilpatrick Elementary Schools’ commitment to reaching and maintaining the highest levels of educational quality. Fairview and Kilpatrick earned this accreditation by maintaining and growing identified areas having the biggest impact on student learning and growth. These areas are directly aligned to the Professional Learning Communities at Work® (PLC) process and the High Reliability Schools™ (HRS) framework.

“Becoming a Highly Effective School is evidence of the work we are doing at Kilpatrick to ensure high levels of learning and growth for all. We strive daily to make a lasting impact on our scholars,” commented Kilpatrick Principal Crystal Russell. “Our staff members are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to make sure our scholars succeed. Kilpatrick scholars work hard each day to become better than they were the day before.”

PLCs are schools and districts that recognize the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded professional learning for educators. The 3 Big Ideas of the PLC at Work process call upon educators to: (1) focus on learning, (2) build a collaborative culture, and (3) create a results orientation. In order to receive Highly Effective Schools Accreditation, schools must put a laser-like focus on the things that really matter and make a difference for students. We commend Fairview Elementary School for achieving this designation and for going the extra mile for the learners they serve.

Fairview Principal Bryan McDonald said, “I am really proud of the things our teachers have done with our PLC. This accreditation is proof of the hard work that they have done over the last 3 years. Our PLC has focused on our mission of ensuring high levels of learning for all students and adults. The Highly Effective School Accreditation brings us one step closer to realizing our vision of becoming a high functioning Professional Learning Community.

