Mary Sue Hitt, 84, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on December 11, 2021. She was born on October 21, 1937, to Judge Herbert Line and Clara Russell Line in DeKalb, Texas.

Mary Sue graduated from Texarkana’s Texas High School in 1955 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Education from the University of Texas at Austin in 1958 and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the East Texas State University-Texarkana (Texas A&M University-Texarkana) in the 1980’s.

After graduation from UT, Mary Sue taught school in Austin and then lived briefly in Ft. Worth before moving back to Texarkana with her growing family. She was a full-time mother in her children’s early years before returning to the workforce in the early 1970’s, working in real estate for many years. Following her real estate career and after earning her accounting degree, she was an accountant at Red River Army Depot. Mary Sue retired from full time work in 2000, though she continued to do volunteer tax work for senior citizens for many years.

Mary Sue had many interests and hobbies. She loved flowers, gardening and “digging in the dirt”, a love first nurtured by her “Mama Line” as a small child. She was acutely interested in and passionate about her politics as a “Yellow Dog Democrat”, a passion spurred by her personal experiences with women’s rights in the early 1970’s and her participation in the electoral process with her daughter in the 1980’s, so much so that among her last words, when asked who the current president was, she replied with a smile: “Not Trump!” She was a vociferous Longhorns, Cowboys, and Astros fan who lived and died with her teams. She was always reading something and her “Books-A-Million” membership was well used. She was a long-time member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where she served in numerous capacities over the years. And most of all, she was consumed with her children and grandchildren, who remained the primary focus of her life throughout.

Mary Sue was predeceased by her parents, Judge Herbert and Clara Line, and her youngest son, Robert Line Hitt. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Cay and husband Rusty Hatchett, and their daughter Clair Elizabeth Hatchett; her son Jeffrey Warren Hitt and his wife Lorri, and his sons Zachery Cahill Hitt, Connor Erin Hitt, and Colton Andrew Hitt, and his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Hitt; and, Robert’s son, Joshua Adam Hitt, who shared the same birthday with his grandmother.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd. The family will be available for visitation at 10:00 a.m., before the 11:00 a.m. service on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2623 N. Robinson Rd. The church will provide lunch prior to the graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, 1915 N. Kings Hwy in Nash, weather permitting.



Mary Sue was deeply loved by her family and many friends, and she will be sorely missed by all. The family extends their deepest appreciation to Maggie Hughes and LaRita Willis, as well as others with Sitters, LLC, Katheryn Schmidt, owner, for their dedication to Mary Sue during 2020-21, which gave her the freedom to continue the zealous lifestyle she had always known and enjoyed as her typically smart, sassy self.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary Sue’s name to Texarkana Animal Shelter and/or Harvest Texarkana.

