David Mallette

David was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Elizabeth Joyce Smith; and one daughter, Jennings Elizabeth Mallette.
David spent his days as an Instructional Systems Technologist. He was also a teacher who held several degrees, including a Master’s Degree. David was a Veteran of the United States Army and he proudly served his country during the Vietnam Conflict. He was also a member of St. James Episcopal Church and The Phogg Phoundation. In his free time, he enjoyed computer work and photography. He was a lover and avid listener of music. Those who loved him most would describe him as “wonderfully eccentric”. He was a loving father and brother.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Thomas Mallette of Friendswood, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, William B. Mallett, Jr. and wife Glennis; close friend, Ron Huebner of Flower Mound, Texas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are pending under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Arkansas.