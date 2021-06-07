David Mallette

Advertisement

David Alan Mallette, age 71 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his residence. David was born on August 6, 1949, in DeQueen, Arkansas to William B. and Lillian Mallett.

David was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Elizabeth Joyce Smith; and one daughter, Jennings Elizabeth Mallette.

David spent his days as an Instructional Systems Technologist. He was also a teacher who held several degrees, including a Master’s Degree. David was a Veteran of the United States Army and he proudly served his country during the Vietnam Conflict. He was also a member of St. James Episcopal Church and The Phogg Phoundation. In his free time, he enjoyed computer work and photography. He was a lover and avid listener of music. Those who loved him most would describe him as “wonderfully eccentric”. He was a loving father and brother.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Thomas Mallette of Friendswood, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, William B. Mallett, Jr. and wife Glennis; close friend, Ron Huebner of Flower Mound, Texas; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are pending under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texarkana, Arkansas.