David Peyton

SPONSOR

August 9, 1963 – February 11, 2026

David Ray Peyton, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2026, in Texarkana Texas. Born on August 9, 1963, in Hope, Arkansas, David was the cherished son of David Ray Peyton and Lalia Bradshaw.

David was a man of quiet strength and resilience. Despite facing the challenges of blindness and disability, he met life with courage and dignity.

SPONSOR

He leaves behind the loving memories held by his family who survives him.

David’s final arrangements have been entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

The family and all who knew David remember him fondly and honor the life he led with grace and quiet resolve.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

View memorial wall and leave condolences