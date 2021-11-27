Advertisement

David Ray Barker, 53, of Fouke, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 23. 2021 at his residence.

David was born March 2, 1968 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a talented carpenter, loyal friend and an avid hunter. He was a teacher and story teller. He taught the kids and children in the family to love the woods and mountains, how to call turkeys and how to laugh. His fire building skills were second to none and he put his heart into everything he did. He loved his wife Lisa, his mother, his kids, his sisters, his family and friends with all his heart and it showed in the way he lived his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, John David Barker and his son, Colton Barker.

Survivors include his loving wife, Lisa Barker; Mother Vivian Barker and one son, Hunter Barker (Lauren Spakes), of Fouke; one daughter Kaylin Barker of Texarkana; two step-daughters, Bailey Brock (Chevy Brock) of Conway, AR: Kylie French (Nickolas French) of Texarkana, AR; one step-son, Landon Graves of Texarkana, AR.; three grandchildren, Jace Spakes, Harper French and Hendrix French; Three sisters Tammy Peavy (Phil Peavy) of Fouke, AR., Tracey Wardlaw (Robert Wardlaw) of Redwater, Texas Teena Duff (Kirk Duff) of Copper Canyon, Texas; Four nieces, Nichole Bulkley (Rusty Bulkey) of Fouke, AR; Lacie East of Fouke, AR, Tiffany Worrell of Fouke, AR and Sheena Nottingham of Texarkana, Texas; two nephews, Brandon Alford (Amber Alford) of Dallas, Texas and Nicholas Alford (Alise Alford) of Tyler, Texas and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Beech Street First Baptist Church with Rev. Craig Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 4 until 6 PM.

