James “Jim” Harold George

U.S. Veteran

James Harold “Jim” George, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in a local nursing facility.

Mr. George was born October 18, 1932, in Redwater, Texas and was a veteran of the United States Navy who served in the Korean War. Jim was a member of Grace Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing during his healthy years. He loved baseball and was an umpire for forty -six years. He officiated college, high school, and little league games. Jim loved getting together with family and having a good meal. His favorite eatery was Golden Corral where the employees considered him family. He was also considered family by his caregiver, Bertha Ewing.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Talmage George and Daisy Dell George.

He is survived by several cousins and friends, too many to list by name.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, November 26, 2021, at Grace Church with Rev. Orville Farren officiating. Burial will follow in Queen City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 Friday at the church, prior to the service.

