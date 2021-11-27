Advertisement

Lisa Adams, age 55, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family after a long fight with cancer.

Lisa was born on December 30, 1965 in Texarkana, Texas and retired from Encompass Health as a Physical Therapy Tech. She spent many years of her life dedicated to helping and taking care of others. Lisa had a special place in her heart for animals she has had over the years. She was an avid football fan and enjoyed cheering on the Saints and Texas A&M any chance she could get. Lisa loved NASCAR and riding her motorcycle. Her smile and kindness were so very contagious. Lisa loved unconditionally and stood by her motto to LIVE OUT LOUD. She was unapologetically herself.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Carol Adams of Texarkana, Texas.

She is survived by her father, Charles Wesley Adams of Mesquite, Texas; her wife, Melissa Adams of Texarkana, Texas; two stepchildren, Anna Lee of Texarkana, Texas and Nathan Fisher of Spokane, Washington; two siblings, Ashley Cannon of Mesquite, Texas and Sean Adams of Paulsbo, Washington; nieces and nephews, Jordan Adams, Chloee (Bugsy) Lewis, Alex Refilong and Sarah Adams along with a number of other family members.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard. Memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM.

