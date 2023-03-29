David Ray Norton

Advertisement

David Ray “Joe” Norton, age 69, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 25, 2023, surrounded by his family in a local hospice facility.

David was born on October 18, 1953, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a resident of Genoa. He retired as a Diesel Mechanic with Texarkana Truck Center. He was a faithful member of Legacy Baptist Church, the Legacy Txk: Outdoors Ministry, and the Hooked Fishing Ministry. David was a man whom you never had to wonder where he stood in his thoughts or beliefs. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent hours on the lake fishing and in the woods hunting with friends and family. Joe, as he was known to his friends, never met a stranger; he was a loyal friend to many, and his heart was that of a servant. He is preceded in death by his parents, Damon and Clara Norton, and four sisters, Dorothy Holland, Linda Haggy Ross, Janice Jones, and Peggy McKnight, and two brothers, Bobby Norton and Dennis Norton.

He is survived by his wife of forty years, Sherry Norton, of Genoa, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law: Chelsea and Jeremy Renfro of Doddridge, Arkansas; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Faye Norton Martin of Mena, Arkansas; Betty Waggoner Vanderburg of Texarkana, Texas; Damona and Wayne Bryant of Genoa, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Betty Norton of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Channing Adams, JonRoy Renfro and Cheyanne Renfro and a host of friends and other relatives.

A Celebration of David’s life will be at 1:00 P. M. Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Pastor Donnie Edwards officiating. Burial will be in Genoa Central Church of Christ Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Legacy Baptist Church, 70 MC 289, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

