Juanita Marie Sims, age 88, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Mrs. Sims was born February 15, 1935, in Bowie County, Texas, and lived in Genoa most of her life.

Juanita was a loving and devoted caregiver, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was a retired WM Cameron, where she worked as a carpenter, cabinet builder, and millwright. Her most important job in life was that of a mother and grandmother. She was a member of Boyd Union Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and camping at Kelly Lake with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son Stevie Sims.

She is survived by one son and daughter in law Johnny and Sheila, of Texarkana, Arkansas; five grandchildren Chad Sims and his wife Angie of Genoa, Arkansas; Whitney Jones and her husband Phillip of Genoa, Arkansas; Chris Sims and his wife Trish of Tyler, Texas; Nathaniel Sims and his wife Tara of New Hope, Arkansas; Karen Hart and her husband, Lee of Glenwood Arkansas; one special friend, Kathy Crocker; ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Harmony Grove Cemetery, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

