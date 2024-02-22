Sponsor

David Scurlock passed away on February 20, 2024, at the age of 69 at his residence in Texarkana, Texas surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on December 31, 1954, in Long Beach, California to Oran and Frances Scurlock.

He was a retired from retail sales that he worked as for several years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A man of many names that his family and friends loved to call him and remember him by were Scottie, Super Dave, DJ Dave, daddy, and grandpa.

David’s hobbies were fishing, camping, especially at the Cossatot River, horse racing and reading.

David is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Kelly Scurlock; he has three sons Jason and wife Ashley Scurlock; Scottie Scurlock; Mial Scurlock and one daughter Molly and husband Rion Gore all from Texarkana, Texas. He had eight grandchildren Kieley and Kaelyn Turner, Braddix Gore; Celia, Hazel, and Miriam Scurlock; Rhettley and Zane Scurlock. His brother Bill and wife Linda Scurlock and one sister Lyn Book and husband Michael Hicks.

He is loved deeply and will be missed every second of every day.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday February 24, 2024, at Pecan Point Brewery from 2PM to 4PM