Gayla Ann Turner, age 68, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 17, 1955, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Weldon Eugene and Othal Turner.

Ms. Turner spent her working days as a homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with her loved ones and pets. Her family described her as a vibrant, fun-loving caring person that could tell stories that would have you laughing till your stomach hurt. She loved seeing others happy. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her father Weldon Eugene Turner; grandparents Bessie Ray and August Ray; uncles and aunts Rex and Linda Ray, Buster and Dollie Riggs; great aunts and uncle Essie Stone, Marie and Burett Odell; cousin Kerri Riggs; and friend Kathy Walston

She leaves a loving family to cherish her lasting memories mother Othal Turner; brothers Buster Turner and wife Chan, Bo Turner and wife Jeannie, Shane Turner, and wife Garyan; her beloved dog Bentley; and a number of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

There will be a graveside service Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Chapelwood Memorial Garden under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.