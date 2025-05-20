Sponsor

David Smilie Watkins

July 19, 1924 – May 10, 2025

A celebration of Smilie’s life will be held on Friday, June 6, 2025 at 2:00 PM at

The Five Star Premiere Residence of Dallas

5455 LaSierra Drive – Dallas, Texas 75231

Smilie was born on July 19, 1924, in Breckenridge, Texas and died peacefully at his home in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Smilie grew up in San Angelo, Texas where he graduated from San Angelo High School and was a bicycle messenger and office worker for Western Union before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps on December 11, 1942. He fought in World War II and served with the First Armored Amphibian Battalion in the Pacific, a special battalion, the first of its kind. The mission of the armored amphibians was to lead the assault on enemy-held beaches, to draw enemy fire. He served with his battalion from 1942-1945. Out of 1,000 Marines, two were selected to be sent back for Officer’s Training. Smilie was one of those two Marines. Smilie’s love of country was evident then and throughout his entire life, as was his deep allegiance and unwavering loyalty to the Marine Corps, his fellow Marines and the nation he served.

After returning from the war, Smilie attended Baylor University from 1946-1948 where he graduated from the Baylor University School of Business with a BBA degree. He immediately entered Baylor University School of Law and received his Juris Doctor, in August of 1951. While in Law School, Smilie was an Assistant Professor at the Baylor School of Business where he taught Accounting.

Upon graduation from Law School, Smilie accepted the offer to become the first staff attorney for the newly created Texas Education Agency. He compiled and wrote the first book of school law for the state of Texas while serving in this position.

Smilie’s practice of law spanned from 1951-2020, with an emphasis on federal tax, estate tax planning, probate and real property. He worked hard and enjoyed helping his clients over the years. Many of his clients became close friends with third generation clients becoming part of his practice. He was often referred to as “Mr. Technicality” because of his attention to detail and always wanting things done right. This may have been one of the reasons he never lost an audit and in 1981, he argued a case before the Supreme Court of the United States of America and won!

Smilie’s life was filled with many important roles and commitments. His faith, his love for his family and friends and his Marine Corps service in World War II were at the top of his list. He had many special and meaningful titles in his lifetime…son, brother, husband, devoted and loving father, Marine, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, diligent student, professor, lawyer, Bible study teacher, Deacon, friend, President of the School Board, member of various committees for Baylor and the church and a mentor to many…all of these were important to him and were carried out with honor, integrity, dedication and most importantly, with love.

Smilie’s love of music was evident throughout his life. He enjoyed singing in the church choir and playing the clarinet in various bands, church orchestras and symphonies. His vinyl record collection includes varied genres and has been enjoyed by many.

Smilie was an avid reader at a very early age. As a young boy, he saved his money to buy the Big Little books and stamps. He started collecting stamps and would buy a stamp and then read about the country in the Compton’s Encyclopedia…no wonder he was so great in geography!

Smilie celebrated his 100th birthday last year and what a memorable occasion it was for him. He was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from each one that was there and the many phone calls and cards he received. Smilie commented what a blessing it was to see everyone, have the Marines escort him into the party and the Commandant of the Marine Corps call him. He often spoke of how God had been so good to him throughout his life. After waking up and singing the chorus of “Oh What a Beautiful Morning,” Smilie would say, “Every morning when I wake up, I smile because God has given me another day.” What an amazing life, 36,656 mornings, including Leap Years, with a smile on his face, what a wonderful life…well lived and filled with love.

Smilie would be humbled and honored by your presence. Thank you for being part of his life. His legacy of faith, love for his family and friends, love of country, honor, integrity, encouragement and a heart of gratitude will always remain as true guideposts as we cling tightly to our cherished memories.

Semper Fidelis

Smilie was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Bob Watkins and his loving family…

Margery Looney Watkins, Anne Bryant Watkins, Bill Lacy, David Todd, Eugenia and Ed Farrow, Beverly Farrow Butler, Becky Farrow Massey and Andrew Ridge. He is survived by his daughters Julia Watkins Todd and daughters Allison (Brandon and children Lauren, Caroline, David), Sarah (Roger and daughter Emily), Katie (Ricky and children Ben and Lillian) and Carolyn Watkins Lacy and son Will Lacy, nephew, Bob Farrow (Alison and family Elizabeth, Douglas, Robert, Kayli, Brannon), Tom Massey (Cabell, Sam, Boone, Channing and Rebecca), Jane Austin (Tom), Becca Ridge (Annabret), Doug Ridge (Cindy) and Jimmy Ridge (Carolyn).

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in loving memory of David Smilie Watkins:

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation | 800-397-7585

Baylor University Law School

One Bear Place #97050 – Waco, Texas 76798-7050

Park Cities Baptist Church

Stephen Carrell, Associate Pastor of Worship and Music

Traditional Worship Music

3933 Northwest Parkway – Dallas, Texas 75225

214-860-1547

Wounded Warriors Project

P.O. Box 758516 – Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516

855-448-3997