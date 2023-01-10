David Waddell

Advertisement

David Neil Waddell, age 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr. Waddell was born December 15, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas to George and Louise (Bowman) Waddell. He was a Sergeant at the Miller County Detention Center and Fleet Manager for all department vehicles. David loved cars, could fix anything and was an avid gun collector. He had a great sense of humor and made up a nickname for everyone. He was really happy with a cup of coffee in one hand and a tool in the other. David was a loving husband, dad, and “Little Pawpaw” and will be missed by all who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Paul Waddell and two sisters, Linda Langdon and Peggy Waddell.

Survivors include his wife, Jan Waddell; his children, Natalie Gurley (Billy), Chad Waddell (Alissa), Kevin Waddell (Jesalyn Elliott-Russell), Amanda Cantrell (Thomas Erbs), and Chase Waddell (Megan), along with their mother, Pam Waddell; also daughters, Amy Hunter (Charles) and Lisa Thurman (Keith); fifteen grandchildren, Chance, Kaytlyn, Ainsley, Reece, Emma, Sydney, Brody, Colt, Abby, Breanna, Parker, Brayden, Kenzie, Kendall and Karson; and two special pets, Teddy and Grahams; along with numerous other relatives.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and Detention Center during this difficult time.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Wilton Cemetery, Wilton, Arkansas.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

