Advertisement

Roxie Ann Coker, age 85, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Coker was born October 2, 1937 in Fouke, Arkansas. She was retired from Rainbow Foods and was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Coker and by her parents, Dale Burgess Sr. and Mable Combs Burgess.

Advertisement

She is survived by three daughters, Michele Williford and husband Donald of Haughton, Louisiana, Karen Hernandez of Fouke, Arkansas and Cheryl Liston and husband Wayne of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Sancha Pendergraf and husband Wes, TaMara Coker and Cassandra Ellis and husband Dusty; three great grandchildren, Gracie Pendergraf, Garrett Pendergraf and Roxy Ellis.

Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Bro. Steve Carter officiating. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery, Fouke, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-8 P.M.

