David Wayne Allard of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Friday, November 24, 2023, at the age of 75 surrounded by his family.

His life began in El Paso, Texas on September 23, 1948, born to Wayne and Jesse Allard. He grew up in Dawson, Texas, where his father produced the weekly paper and his mother taught early childhood education. He attended Navarro College for his associate degree in biology, then Steven F. Austin University for Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology. He later attended the University of Texas A & M in College Station to earn his Ph.D. After a short period of teaching at Ranger Junior College, Dr. Allard came to Texarkana College in 1983, later helping develop the Biology Department at Texas A&M, Texarkana.

He is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, Ernie Allard.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Ellen Allard; his son, Jason Allard; his daughter, Catherine Avery and her husband Joshua; his stepson, Jordan Angell and his wife Brittney; and his grandchildren, Elisha, Alea, Malachi, and Asher Angell.

Dr. Allard will be remembered for the many lives he touched through his life’s work. He truly believed in not only helping his students get the best education possible but also providing support as they achieved their goals after graduation.

Services will be held Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Williams Memorial United Methodist, located at 4000 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas, 75503.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the David and Ellen Allard Endowed Scholarship fund at Texas A&M University, Texarkana.

