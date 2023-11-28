Virginia Jones

Sponsor

Virginia “Ginger” Jones a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother passed away at the age of 97 on November 13, 2023.

Virginia was born on December 25, 1925 and has spent her life devoted to her family. She will be forever missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Merrell Theodore “Ted” Jones, Jr.; her brothers, Thomas, Kenneth, Robert and Edwin McElroy, and her sister, Jodie Blandi.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Jones and wife Helen of Yantis, Texas; her daughter, Carol Miller and husband Doug of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; grandchildren, Ken Jones Jr. and wife Niecy; Mike Jones and wife ruth, Virginia “Jennie” Hilliard and husband Jeff and Melissa Valiquette and husband Jay; 12 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

