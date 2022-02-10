Erna Jones

Advertisement

Erna Ann Jones, 84 years, 9 months, 2 days old, passed away on January 28, 2022 at Ozark Nursing and Care Center in Ozark, Missouri with her son, Ron by her side.

Erna was born April 26, 1937, in McAlester, OK to Stanley Houston and Anna Lorene (Mitchell) Gregory. On May 18, 1974, Erna and James L. Jones were united in marriage in Texarkana, TX. They were blessed to have many years together.

She was a retired Bookkeeper for an Oil and Gas Company out of Texarkana, TX. Erna was a member of First Baptist Nash in Nash, Texas for many years. She was a leader in their Youth Program. Erna was mostly known for her creative talents such as needlepoint, crochet, and sewing. She could make just about anything and was always ready and willing. She loved her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.

Erna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; three sisters, Ora Lee, Billie Rae, and Bonnie Beth.

She is survived by her children and their spouses; Richard (Midori) Cook, Randy Duncan, Ron (Linda) Duncan and Robbie (Linda) Duncan; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, James Allen (Laura) Morrow; sister-in-law, Trenta Rae Jones; extended family and friends.

Memorial Service will be 4:00 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Memorials can be made in her memory to www.archildrens.org. This is the website for Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

