David Wayne Napier, age 57, of Arlington, Texas died Monday September 27, 2021.

Mr. Napier was born January 25, 1964 in Texarkana, Texas. He had worked at his family’s business and was a Christian. David loved to play golf every chance he got. He started playing golf at the age of two and played his entire life. He was a scratch golfer. He was known to be mischievous and enjoyed music from the 70s. He loved his family and adored his niece and nephew. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Napier.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Napier of Arlington, Texas; his sister Crystal Napier of Arlington, Texas; his niece and nephew, Haley and Colby Darville and a number of other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be 12 PM Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday for 11 AM until 12 PM.

