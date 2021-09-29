Advertisement

Carolyn “Sue” Miller, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by family.

Ms. Miller was born November 20, 1947, in Muncie, Indiana to Thomas and Violet Hamilton. Sue enjoyed fishing and gardening and loved the promises that flowers bring. She had a green thumb and often shared her gift of flowers with others. She was a natural caregiver and anyone who met Sue, loved her.

Sue was a loving, giving, God-fearing woman. Her whole life was about her devotion to Jesus and her faith brought others to know Him. Her desire was to be a testimony to those around her and her main purpose and legacy were to honor God. She praised Him until the end, fought the good fight, finished her race well and is now enjoying the riches of Heaven.

Advertisement

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her two beloved dogs, Cody and Snipper.

Survivors include three daughters, Sonya Blair of Carrollton, Texas and Tracey Litton and Leann Watlington both of Texarkana; seven grandchildren, Kyle Gordon, Brooke Gordon, Kayla Gordon, Conner Blair, Eva Blair, Megan Hervey and husband, Jim and Landon Watlington; two great-grandchildren, Jolie Hervey and Mark Hervey; one special friend, Peggy Price and many other good friends too many to list.

The family would like to thank everyone at Hospice of Texarkana from the bottom of their hearts for everything they did for Sue. Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of Texarkana in her honor.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.