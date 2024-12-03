Sponsor

David Wayne Penny, age 60, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home. Born on August 16, 1964, in Dallas, Texas, to Joseph and Barbara Penny.

David spent his working days as a House Leveler. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting deer, fishing, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and visiting with friends. He was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and was known as a wonderful and loving father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Barbara Penny.

Left to cherish his memory are his son Preston Penny and wife Katy; brothers Charles Penny, Dale Penny and wife Kim; sister Deena Penny; and a number of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas, with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.