Sponsor

David Wayne Wormington, 78, of Little River Club passed away on August 16, 2024. He was born November 28, 1945, to William and Adora Wormington in Garland City, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Dennis Wormington; siblings Juanita McClure, Charles Wormington, Betty Ray, and Jimmy Wormington.

Survivors include his wife Lonell “Lucky” Wormington of Little River Club, one daughter and son-in-law Susan and Stacy Starrett of DeKalb, Texas, one stepdaughter and son-in-law Stephani and Jeff Allred of Branson, Missouri, one stepson Donny Hancock of Texarkana, Texas; seven grandchildren Taylor Burchett, Tyler Pickle, Austin, Zachary, and Hayden Wormington, Garret, and Gavin Allred; two great-grandchildren Trace and Tatum Burchett; one brother and sister-in-law George and Mary Wormington, one sister and brother-in-law Sandy and Kie Reed, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

David was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He retired from the Truman Arnold Companies where he worked for over 30 years. He enjoyed making knives, fishing, and tinkering with old cars. David lived life to the fullest! He was perfect.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 19, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM.

A private burial will be held at Chapelwood Memorial Garden.