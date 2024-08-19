Sponsor

Jimmie Marie Adams, 94, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on August 16, 2024. She was born December 12, 1929, to James and Alice Harrison in Index, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold Arden Adams, her three siblings Alma Cole, Bertha MacArthur, Sonny Harrison, special niece and nephew Sissy Gentry, Jim MacArthur, Bootny Cole, three grandchildren Jody Cook, Judd Cook, Jamie Reid, and a special pet Lulu, who she loved deeply.

Survivors include her children Dennis Turner and wife Barbara of Wake Village, Nolan Turner of Texas, Lydia Cook and husband Jerry of Fouke, Arkansas, Mona Reid and husband James of Texarkana, Texas, Raymond Adams and wife Susan of Texarkana, Arkansas, Dwayne Adams and wife Jacque of Texarkana, Arkansas; 16 Grandchildren, 37 Great-Grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 19, 2024, at Memorial Gardens, in Texarkana, Arkansas with Brother Charles Edgar Purdue officiating.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Texarkana.