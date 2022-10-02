Advertisement

William David Woods, age 77, of Texarkana, Texas died Thursday, September 29, 2022.

David was born August 7, 1945, in Texarkana to Claude Martin and Inez Wooley.

He was the funniest, most compassionate, hard-headed, humble, stubborn, original person to be around. David was a Son, Father, Husband, StepFather, GrandFather and Friend. He had experienced rough times growing up but he did not let that define him. He had the most genuine laugh that was ever laughed.

David joined the Army right out of high school and was stationed in South Korea then transferred to Vietnam and worked as a Sergeant Chief Crew Leader for helicopter maintenance. While in Vietnam he was exposed to Agent Orange, which resulted in a plethora of health issues that he fought for 20 years. After Vietnam, David was stationed at Ft. Rucker Alabama as a turbine engine instructor. He retired from Red River Army Depot and spent his time camping, fishing, and snow skiing. In retirement, he enjoyed working on small engine repairs in his shop.

He enjoyed cutting up and having fun with his friends and family. He will be missed.

Mr. Woods was preceded in death by his parents Claude Martin and Inez Wooley.

Survivors include his wife, Jamie Woods of Texarkana, Texas; two sons Bill and wife Rhonda Woods, and Jeff Woods of Texarkana, Texas; stepson, Shawn and wife Corinna Lunsford of Dallas, Texas; stepdaughter, Shanna Lunsford of Texarkana, Texas and a number of grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Bixler officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the funeral home.

