Dorcas Deane Starnes, age 97, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at her son’s residence.

Mrs. Starnes was born May 3, 1923, in Truscutt, Texas to Benton and Louella Westbrook. She was a wonderful homemaker who took great care of her husband and her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, flower gardening and time spent camping and traveling with her husband. She was a member of Hampton Church of Christ where she was very involved when her health allowed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wilson Starnes; one son, Donnie Starnes; one grandson, Ki Starnes; one brother, Granville Westbrook and one sister, Francis Netherton.

Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Rogers of Nash, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, RD and Earlene Starnes of Texarkana; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Starnes of Roanoke, Texas; seven grandchildren, Gene Rogers, Robert Rogers and wife Samantha, Misty Rogers Watson and husband, Brad, Kaycee Pomeroy Bissey and husband Todd, Krista Starnes, Amber Schilling, and April Rhodes and husband, Jeremy; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Verna Mae Lewis.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, North Chapel with Jerry Monholland officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.