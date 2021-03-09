Hollis Brooks

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Hollis Tex Brooks, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, in a local nursing facility.

Mr. Brooks was born February 21, 1936, in Blossom, Texas and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired from the United States Post Office and a member of Church on the Rock. He enjoyed fishing and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys.

Survivors include his wife, Jeniece Brooks of Texarkana; one daughter and son-in-law, Judy and David Walls of Wake Village, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kelly Brooks of Hot Springs, Arkansas and son Kenneth Brooks and his girlfriend, Cheryl of Texarkana; five grandchildren, Serenity Martin, David Walls, Tony Jewell, Willow Brooks and Kenneth Brooks, Jr.; and four wonderful great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, March 12, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, at the funeral home.