Dorris Jean Garrett

Dorris Garrett, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas passed away March 5, 2021 in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Garrett was born on July 29, 1931 to Homer Haywood and Jewel Allene Barton Haywood in Hughes Springs, Texas. She lived for many years in Daingerfield, Texas where she worked for over 33 years at Bailey’s Ace Hardware as an inventory manager and store manager. She was active in her community throughout the years. Mrs. Garrett loved to be around people. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother working tirelessly to see that the needs of her family were met including being a loving caregiver during the illnesses of her husband and daughter.

Mrs. Garrett is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clark Garrett; daughter, Rebecca White; brother, Carroll Haywood; and sister, Laverne Perron.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gary Garrett (Debra) of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and Brenda Powell (Terry) of Hope, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Chad White of New Diana, Texas, Jennifer Tyree (Tanner) Of Hope, Arkansas, Lindsey Biggers (Andrew) of Camden, Arkansas, Kimberly Paladino (Andy) of Conway, Arkansas, and Colby Powell (Anna Lee) of Hope, Arkansas; her sister, Geraldine Campbell of Naples, Texas; and her brother, Freddy Haywood (Faye) of Clarksville, Tennessee. Mrs. Garrett is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Mickey Taylor officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M.

Graveside service will be at East Memorial Gardens on Hwy 67 in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The family asks that everyone wear a mask.