Sponsor

Deanna Gildon, age 75, of Nash, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 9, at a hospice facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

Deanna spent most of her childhood in Odessa, Texas which is where she met her beloved husband of 57 years and began their life together which included welcoming two daughters. Eventually, they landed in the Texarkana area where Deanna spent more than 40 years working at Logan Electric Company with the Felps family who embraced her as a part of their own family. She loved every minute of interacting with her customers and friends who trusted her with their homes and projects. Deanna was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and, most recently, great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and always treasured showing off her many photo albums she carried in her purse – which won her a few awards at Grandparents’ Day ceremonies over the years.

Deanna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lewis Gildon; her mother, Delilah Howell; and her sister, Janie VanZandt. Survivors include her two daughters and son-in-law, Jeanna and Jay Porter and Janet Jones; six grandchildren, Khristen Jones, Lauren Vasselli (Joe), Sarah Ann Tesch (Tyler), Haleigh Jones, Jennifer Oh (Braden), and Hayden Jones; two great-grandchildren, Aria Oh and Rachel Vasselli; one brother, Tommy VanZandt (Shirley); one sister-in-law Elizabeth Lea; and many more family and friends.

A funeral service will take place Monday, December 18, at 10 a.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home located at 3515 Texas Blvd. in Texarkana, Texas with a burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will be receiving visitors at the funeral home on Sunday, December 17, from 5-7 p.m. Flowers can be delivered to Texarkana Funeral Home prior to the visitation and service.

Memorials can be made to Alive Hospice at alivehospise.org/give.

